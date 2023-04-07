Wyangala Waters House Boats is the next adventure for Graeme Hutchinson who bought the business last year and is now giving it a revamp.
Mr Hutchinson originally from East Kurrajong is semi retired and something of a local already, having a house at Kelso and a property near Wyangala where he plans to build a new home.
His association with the dam started more than 40 years ago when he would visit to ski with his family.
On buying Wyangala Waters House Boats, Graeme said one of the two vessels in the fleet was not worth saving.
However, the other house boat, Tango, has been given a full rebuild with new walls and interior makeover, swim decks, a water slide, safety rails, ramp, wheelchair accessibility to the lower deck and a carpeted helm soon to be added to the upstairs.
He hopes to add a 32 foot cabin cruiser to the fleet very soon along with the construction of a pontoon to service the business.
Safety on the water is paramount to Graeme and he has connected wifi to Tango through Starlink, ensuring there is full communication available for users anywhere on the dam, this also enables them to stream their favourite programs.
The vessel is now 50 foot long with many creature comforts to make Wyangala Waters House Boats the ideal escape. It also comes with the Tango tinnie and two inflatable kayaks at no extra charge for the duration of your hire.
Bookings for this unique experience have been strong with clients coming from Sydney, Goulburn, Bathurst, Orange and beyond for long weekends on the dam with 2pm Friday departure and return Monday morning.
Graeme has had an ongoing love affair with Cowra over many years, including relocating his flying business, Hawkesbury Powered Parachute Centre, to a hangar at Cowra a number of years ago. The hangar subsequently became the headquarters over an eight year period for the Cowra Break Away camp.
The Cowra Break Away camp was launched by Graeme to help disadvantaged kids, sick kids and kids living in care of organisations approved by DoCs, by giving them a break from reality and activities such as flying, boating and ski tubing at Wyangala Dam and off-road carting.
According to the Cowra Break Away Facebook page during the eight years of its operation, over 500 kids and carers attended and if you include volunteers, over 2000 were part of the Cowra Break Away.
With his attention now on Wyangala Waters House Boats, Graeme is extending his generosity again, inviting community groups who would like to use the boats in their down time during the week, to take excursions for their members.
Any interested community groups should contact Graeme through the Wyangala Waters House Boats website or phone him direct on 0437832422.
