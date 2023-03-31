Community invited to join author Inga Simpson at Cowra Library

Celebrated author Inga Simpson will be travelling down to Cowra Library on Wednesday, April 12 to talk about her newest book, Willowman.
She will be at the Library from 10:30am to talk about her novel, which is about a batmaker and a gifted young cricketer, set around the time the game began changing.
Willowman has been longlisted for the 2023 Indie Book Awards.
Inga Simpson began her career as a professional writer for government before gaining a PhD in creative writing. In 2011, she took part in the Queensland Writers Centre Manuscript Development Program and, as a result, Hachette Australia published her first novel, Mr Wigg, in 2013.
Nest, Inga's second novel, was published in 2014 and was longlisted for the Miles Franklin Literary Award and the Stella Prize and shortlisted for the ALS Gold Medal. Inga's third novel, Where the Trees Were, was published in 2016.
Inga was awarded the final Eric Rolls Prize for her nature writing and has obtained a second PhD, exploring the history of Australian nature writers.
Inga's account of her love of Australian nature and life with trees, Understory, was published in 2017. Her first book for children, The Book of Australian Trees, illustrated by Alicia Rogerson, was published in 2021. The Last Woman in the World, her environmental thriller, was published in 2021 and shortlisted for the 2022 Fiction Indie Book Award.
The event is free to enter, but you can book your place at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/cowra-library-meet-author-inga-simpson-willowman-tickets-573849618657.
