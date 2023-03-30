Vets return to the golf course

With the forecast of a rain free day for Thursday, March 30, 2023 there were 34 veteran golfers who played their nine hole stableford competition commencing from the 10th tee at Cowra Golf Club.
Following rain on preceding days all the grass areas had shown exceptional growth over the softer ground, this presented the challenge in judging the distance of travel with the shots to be played, which was seen to have been mastered by the prize winners.
The Veteran, Colin Ridding was the clear winner with 20 points in this closely contested event, just one point ahead of Gordon Willson and Jefferey Macpherson both with 19 points.
The prizewinners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 holes, and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets:
20 Colin Ridding (21).
19 Gordon Willson (29).
19 Jefferey Macpherson (13).
18 Richard Fleming (27).
18 Norm Keay (35).
18 Nicky Basson (1).
18 Col Neilsen (18).
18 Robert Vidulich (22).
17 Rod Haug (24)*.
*On a count back from other players with 17 points.
The above prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by 3, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event but playing off their official Golflink Handicap.
The event had 39 starters including three Cowra ladies and many other entrants not being veterans.
1st Jefferey Macpherson 39 (points).
2nd Nicky Basson 38.
3rd Andrew Butchman 36.
4th Craigie Oliver 36.
These prize winners go into the pro comp ball sweep along with the listed players with their scores: Ray Salisbury 35, Col Neilsen 35, Richard Fleming 35, Colin Ridding 34, Donny Sproh 34, John Jensen 34, Wayne Rodwell 34, Gordon Willson 33.
The NEAREST THE PIN:
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson. Won by Tom Perfect 135cms.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Wayne Howard 400cms.
