Cowra Guardian
Home/News/National

Cowra travellers should fill up before Easter

Updated March 30 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorists are advised prices are likely to top $2 a litre over Easter and the school holiday period.
Motorists are advised prices are likely to top $2 a litre over Easter and the school holiday period.

Cowra motorists - be warned, petrol prices are on the rise as we head towards Easter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.