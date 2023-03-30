Cowra travellers should fill up before Easter

Cowra motorists - be warned, petrol prices are on the rise as we head towards Easter.
Prices Australia-wide are expected to drift above $2 a litre over the Easter break and the school holiday period, with many motorists already paying upwards of $2 a litre, according to Compare the Market data.
The comparison site's energy expert Chris Ford said some retailers were keeping prices low to draw consumers in.
"For example, there's currently a 47-cent difference between the cheapest and most expensive prices in Sydney," he said.
"That's around $23.50 in savings if you're filling up a 50-litre tank."
In Cowra this week prices are: 189.5 for unleaded petrol at United Petroleum Cowra, 189.9 at Ampol and 193.9 for unleaded petrol at Shell.
For those locking to fill up on Diesel for 219.9 at United Petroleum, and Ampol, while diesel is currently at 239.9 at Shell.
Motorists are shopping better at neighbouring towns, so it might pay until you're on the road before filling the tank.
If you're heading towards Young the cheapest price for unleaded petrol is 181.9 and can be found at Metro Fuel
The cheapest price for diesel in Young is 197.9 at Metro Fuel.
If your trip involves you passing through Grenfell you can purchase unleaded petrol from Independent Grenfell for 182.9 or 183.9 from Metro Petroleum Grenfell or South West Fuel Grenfell.
The cheapest price for diesel in Grenfell is 189.9 at the Independent Grenfell.
Heading north and passing through Dubbo the cheapest place you can get unleaded petrol is at United Petroleum for 181.5.
The cheapest price for diesel in Dubbo is 201.5 from United Petroleum.
If you are heading to Sydney you can currently fill the tank for 171.5 at the unmanned United Petroleum on your way through Bathurst.
The unmanned United Petroleum at Bathurst also has the cheapest diesel at 191.9.
After the Easter long weekend, Mr Ford said there's a chance prices will cool off in line with easing oil benchmarks, which have declined by nearly 14 per cent in the past month.
