Free Easter Breakfast
April 8
Cowra Art Group are hosting their first Free Breakfast in the Park. This event will take place at the River Park Playground from 7:30am through to 10am. BBQ breakfast will be on offer with lovely options available. There will be face painting for the kids, prizes for best dressed table and best Easter Headwear along with live music and guest appearance from The Easter Bunny.
Catherine Britt's Bush Pubs Tour
April 9
Multi Award winning & top selling country artist, Catherine Britt, is bringing music to the bush & the outback with a special one off show at the Gooloogong Hotel. The performance is set to begin from 4pm. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.
Canowindra Balloon Challenge
From April 12
The action is all overhead with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset over a six day period at the beginning of April.
Meet Author Inga Simpson
April 12
Cowra Library as award-winning author Inga Simpson talks about her latest book Willowman on Wednesday, April 12 at 10.30am.
Floristry Workshop
April 13
Join Ella from Designed to Bloom Cowra for a morning of creativity and fun with flowers. This workshop will allow children aged 6 and above to explore their creativity using flowers. Bookings are limited.
Balloon Glow and Street Parade
April 15
The main events outside the competition at the Balloon Challenge include the street parade on the Saturday, and the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets where you will enjoy local produce, wine, crafts and entertainment culminating in a night display as the balloons light up synchronised to music.
Songwriters Concert
April 14
Melbourne's Bruce Watson will join forces with Nerida Cuddy for a rich night of original music. Known for their humour as well as the depth of their insight, these two performers have a wealth of experience to share. The concert will run 7.30pm to 10pm in the event space behind Perennialle Plants. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased from Humanitix.
Cowra Lego & Games Day
April 19
Join the CINC team for a morning of games, lego and fun from 10am to 12pm. This is for all school aged children. Bookings are essential, please call CINC 63 401 100.
