Students battle Alpine conditions during 'Duke' hike

Sheltering from a storm in tents, walking in trying conditions with visibility down to 50 metres and reaching the summit of Mt Kosciusko, it was all in a weekend's work this month for eight Duke of Edinburgh Award students from St Raphael's.
The students set out on their hiking expedition in Kosciuszko National Park on Friday, March 24.
Six of the students are Gold and two are Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award participants.
Accompanied by Kelly Price and Duke of Edinburgh Award Leader Andrew Phelan the students commenced their hike at Dead Horse Gap following the Cascade Hut Trail to the historic Alpine trial Cascade Hut.
After arriving at Cascade Hut the students set up their tents and prepared dinner before a storm rolled in.
"The students quickly retreated to their tents to avoid the deluge of rain that followed," Mr Phelan said.
The next morning, the students hiked back to Dead Horse Gap, stopping at Bob's Ridge for lunch, taking in views of the Victorian Alps.
"After camping for the night at Ngarigo Campground on the Thredbo River, the students re-commenced their expedition in Thredbo by catching the Kosciuszko Express Chairlift to Eagles Nest," Mr Phelan said.
They then completed the Kosciuszko Summit Walk in trying conditions where visibility was limited to approximately 50 metres due to heavy fog and rain.
Before reaching the summit, the students completed a side trip to Seaman's Hut on the Main Range.
Seaman's Hut was built from stone in 1929 as a memorial to skiers Laurie Seaman and Evan Hayes.
Mr Phelan said the students had a memorable experience and are already preparing for their next adventure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.