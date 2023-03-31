Cowra will host almost a dozen veteran cars in April when the National Veteran Brush Car Rally comes to town.
The group of old car enthusiasts will be driving around Cowra between April 22 and April 27 and during their stay in the region will visit Canowindra, Young, Grenfell and Woodstock.
There will be 10 cars, all Brush vehicles and all older than 110 years joining the rally, along with an estimated 20 drivers.
Touted as the "Everyman's Car", Brush designed a light car with a wooden chassis (wooden rails and iron cross-members), friction drive transmission and "underslung" coil springs in tension instead of compression on both sides of each wooden axle.
Two gas-powered headlamps provided light, along with a gas-powered light in the rear.
Among the vehicles which will be coming to visit include cars made from 1908 to 1911, with Model D, Model E and Model F Brush cars.
On April 24 they will have the Brush cars on display at the information centre in the morning.
They will then set up outside of the Cowra Japanese Gardens before they visit the site of the Cowra Breakout.
While here, they will be based out of Cowra Civic Motel.
National Veteran Brush Car Rally participant Alan Miller said this will be their fifth rally, and they have previously visited South Australia, Victoria and Queensland.
Mr Miller said they take part in these rallies for fun and to share their love of cars with other people.
If anyone has any questions about the cars, Mr Miller said people should come over and have a chat with any of the drivers.
