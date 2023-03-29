Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and NSW Speedway Sports Committee announces the 2023 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series, where junior and senior riders from across Australia will compete in one of the most entertaining forms of motorsport on the planet.
With many Australian speedway riders currently competing overseas, the NSW Speedway Solo Super Series aim is to increase participation in speedway, focus on junior development and provide a pathway for emerging talent to the international stage.
The first round will be a double header meeting being held at Woodstock Park Speedway hosted by Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club on Saturday, April 22, and a Teams meeting on Sunday, April 23.
Classes include support class 50cc demo and speedway classes 125cc and 250cc and 500cc riders. Racings commences at 1.00 pm Saturday and 10.30am Sunday.
The inaugural 'Super Series' is shaping up to be one of the best NSW has seen, so it's a fantastic time to be involved with speedway. Full canteen facilities will be available and spectators are welcome.
A Dirt Track Club Day incorporating "Patto" Memorial Classic Race will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway - Purcell Drive, Woodstock, on Sunday, April 30.
A great family day out is assured, so come on out to Woodstock and support our many local riders. Gates open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering 8:00-9:00am.
Cost for spectators is a gold coin donation for entry into the event. Full canteen facilities will be available.
For further information please contact the Club Secretary on 0439 972 737 or visit www.cowramcrc.com.au or follow us on Facebook.
