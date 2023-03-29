Cowra Guardian
NSW Speedway Solo Super Series comes to Woodstock track

By Contributed
March 29 2023 - 4:00pm
There's lots coming up at the Woodstock Park Speedway with the 023 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series and a Dirt Track Club Day incorporating Patto Memorial Classic Race. Image supplied.
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and NSW Speedway Sports Committee announces the 2023 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series, where junior and senior riders from across Australia will compete in one of the most entertaining forms of motorsport on the planet.

