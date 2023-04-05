Trains will soon be operating at Cowra with work on reinstating two sections of track on the Cowra Rail Lines nearing completion.
Lachlan Valley Rail (LVR) spokesman, Ian Cameron, said the renewed rail line when operational will allow LVR to operate heritage tourist rail services from Cowra station, approximately two and a half kilometres to the eastern bank of the Lachlan River, near the rail bridge, and to repair a kilometre of track from the Cowra station to the LVR depot.
"Originally, we had planned to use the funding to reinstate the rail line from Cowra Station to Holmwood Silo but the floods last year washed out the approaches to the Waugoola Creek rail bridge so our plans changed."
The work to reinstate three and a half kilometres of track has been funded through Round Two of the Australian Government's Drought Communities Program.
The funding was allocated by Cowra Council to a number of community-based projects throughout the Shire delivered over the last three years.
This is the last local project to be completed under the program.
The work is being undertaken by rail contractors Onrail Industries, assisted by LVR volunteers wherever possible.
Mr Cameron said most of the work involved replacing 400 sleepers and is expected to be completed by this weekend.
"We're hoping to run train services on Easter Saturday and Sunday but can't guarantee they'll run until the line has been certified and ticked off.
"If we are able to run, we hope to have two carriages for about 60 passengers, operating on a shuttle service.
"Whether we have trains up on the track or not, we will still have our lounge car at the station for tea, coffee and refreshments. The carriage is usually available at the station on the third Sunday of each month.
"The lounge car helps us raise funds for future projects.
"When we get more funds together we will look at fixing the approaches to Waugoola Creek to get the line to Holmwood open. When that work is complete we will have approximately 10 kilometres of rail line operational.
"It is all very positive for the lines." Mr Cameron said.
LVR are looking at submitting a grant application this week for Flood Relief Funding to repair the Waugoola Creek bridge approaches.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
