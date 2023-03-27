"We lost the battle for Cootamundra but won the war for NSW," this is the response from Labor candidate for the Cootamundra electorate, Chris Dahlitz, in the wake of the NSW election at the weekend.
Mr Dahlitz said this week he is, "a little disappointed we didn't make more of an inroad on the sitting member," whom he described as "well known and liked."
"However, I would really like to thank my relatively small team of volunteers who helped me during the campaign and the people who voted for me.
"I'm also aware there were some disappointing tactics used during the campaign such as the theft of corflute signs for some candidates, luckily this didn't happen to me as all my signs were secure on private property.
"The Nationals also encouraged people to just vote one on their how to vote information, when voters did have an optional preferential system for voting.
"This was effectively misinformation.
"In a democracy people have the choice of candidates.
"My wife in helping me during the campaign also suffered some vilification which was very unfair as she is not a member of the Labor Party but merely a volunteer helping her husband." Mr Dahlitz said.
Mr Dahlitz said the experience coming in as a new candidate had certainly been educational but he was unsure about running again.
"The Party will now have a debrief, look at polling in various booths, what worked and what didn't.
As for the next election Mr Dahlitz said, "I will give it some thought but I would point to young aspiring politicians for the future, who have the energy levels to match the commitment required."
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
