As the NSW election vote continues this week, Nationals candidate and sitting member Steph Cooke has five times more first preference votes than her nearest opponent in the seat of Cootamundra.
Ms Cooke will lead the electorate from the opposition benches with the Labor Party recording a clear win in Saturday's state election.
The Coalition's defeat at the hands of NSW Labor means the Cootamundra MP will no longer be the minister for emergency services resilience or the minister for flood recovery.
But Ms Cooke said she'll still be an effective voice for her region from opposition.
"I have enjoyed a good working relationship with all members of Parliament over the past five-and-a-half years.
"But I will always put the needs of our communities first - that is my job, and I will fight hard to ensure that we do receive the funding and the investment, the facilities that we deserve, but primarily need.
"I'm really humbled by the result. I'm extremely thankful and grateful.
"It is an honour to serve, and to have had the support of the Cootamundra electorate over the past five and a half years.
"I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of our small communities over the coming term," Ms Cooke said.
As of Wednesday morning 14,990 voters in the Cootamundra electorate had put Ms Cooke first. The count from Cowra's three polling booths at Mulyan, Cowra Tennis Club and Cowra Public School stood at:
Ms Cooke was first elected Member for Cootamundra in a byelection held in 2017.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
