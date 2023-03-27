Cowra Guardian
Hilltops case the second case of MVE in NSW this year

By Newsroom
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:07am
Murray Valley encephalitis detected in Hilltops Council region
A case of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus infection has been detected in a man from the Hilltops region of NSW.

