Bowls 7s finish top of the table

By Bob Morgan
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 8:14am
In the A Grade Pairs semi-finals matches at Cowra Bowls on March 25 Mike Baldwin and Shane Egan had a close victory over Alan Anderson and Greg Nicholls, while the game of Jim McNaught and John Bischof against Peter Lesueur and Joe Burgin was held over, due to rain, to be completed on Sunday.

