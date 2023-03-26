Bowls 7s finish top of the table

In the A Grade Pairs semi-finals matches at Cowra Bowls on March 25 Mike Baldwin and Shane Egan had a close victory over Alan Anderson and Greg Nicholls, while the game of Jim McNaught and John Bischof against Peter Lesueur and Joe Burgin was held over, due to rain, to be completed on Sunday.
That match was 21 all after 21 ends.
The club had 20 social bowlers that enjoyed some good bowls and managed to finish ahead of the rain.
Sunday 26 March
Jim McNaught and John Bischof completed their match and were successful on the extra end over Peter Lesueur and Joe Burgin.
The Grade 7 Pennants team had a great win over Canowindra 70 to 54. We finished on top of the table and can now look forward to playing in the Zone Playoffs later in April. Well done to everyone in the team.
The Grade 5 Pennants team had a close loss against Parkes 60 shots to 65. The team played well and gave their all during the series, but could only manage 2 wins and 2 narrow losses from 6 matches to finish 3rd overall. Better luck next series everyone.
A special thanks to the team managers throughout the series John Davis (7s) and Robyn Oliver (5s).
Upcoming Events
Business House Bowls will be on again Thursday night after unfortunately being cancelled due to wet weather last week and Sunday morning mixed social bowls will return this week, so if you would like a game, doesn't matter if you're a seasoned bowler, novice or completely new to the sport call the Bowls Office on 02 6341 3219 between 8.45am and 9.15am for a 10am start.
The Final of the A Grade Pairs on Saturday will be played by Mike Baldwin and Shane Egan against Jim McNaught and John Bischof.
The semi-finals of the C Grade Singles will be played by John Davis against Chris Pearce and John Probert against Tom Peadon.
May all competitors bowl to the best of their abilities.
Good bowling everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.