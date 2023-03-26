Cowra Guardian
Steph Cooke has received nearly five times as many votes as nearest opponent

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated March 26 2023 - 11:51am, first published 11:37am
Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate Jake Cullen with Cootamundra man Alan Hibbert, Jake is a community support worker and Alan his client but on Saturday Alan wanted to help Jake and the SFF party as a volunteer at the booth in Cootamundra. Photo Kelly Manwaring.

With vote counting take a break on Sunday Nationals candidate and sitting member Steph Cooke has nearly five times more first preference votes than her nearest opponent in the seat of Cootamundra.

