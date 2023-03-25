Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Steph Cooke maintains early momentum in Cootamundra

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated March 25 2023 - 9:54pm, first published 9:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nationals candidate and sitting member Steph Cooke has continued to dominate the seat of Cootamundra with votes starting to roll in from the major booths in Cowra and Young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.