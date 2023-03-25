Nationals candidate and sitting member Steph Cooke has continued to dominate the seat of Cootamundra with votes starting to roll in from the major booths in Cowra and Young.
With 19122 votes counted Ms Cooke has 13,245 votes.
Independent Robert Young has 490 votes, Labor candidate Chris Dahlitz 2687 votes, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Chris O'Rourke 317 votes, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Jake Cullen 1770 votes, Independent Brian Fisher 280 votes and The Greens candidate Jeffrey Passlow 489 votes.
Counting shows Ms Cooke continuing to dominate at the booths located at Cowra Public, Mulyan Public, Young Town Hall, Young Public and Young North.
Ms Cooke was first elected member for Cootamundra in a by-election held in 2017 when she received 21,093 of the 45,608 formal votes lodged.
At the time the Labor Party claimed a minor victory pointing out the result was a 19.6 per cent swing against the National Party in first preferences.
The by-election was held following the resignation of the National's member Ms Katrina Hodgkinson.
Ms Cooke easily retained the seat at the 2019 state election with 63.66 per cent of the vote receiving 30,206 first preference votes.
She won every polling booth in Cowra, losing just two booths across the electorate as she outpolled her nearest candidates by nearly 23,000 votes.
In 2019 she received 90 votes at the Billimari Hall polling booth, 855 at Cowra Public School, 635 at the Cowra Tennis Club, 137 at Gooloogong, 85 at Greenethorpe, 132 at Koorawatha, 113 at Morongla, 606 at Mulyan and 174 at Woodstock.
In Cowra pre-poll voting Ms Cooke received 2253 votes.
Across the electorate she received 1289 absentee votes, 1127 Ivotes and 972 postal votes.
She won every polling booth in Young on that occasion receiving 78 votes at Wombat, 280 at Young North, 299 at Young Public and 971 at Young Town Hall.
In Young pre-poll voting Ms Cooke received 3230 votes.
Ms Cooke polled exceptionally across Grenfell in 2019 receiving 85 votes at Greenethorpe and 1072 votes at the Grenfell Uniting Church polling booth.
Ms Cooke spent her first day, after taking the seat in 2017 in Cowra, visiting the Cowra Show.
"I will be getting out, meeting with people, listening and talking to people all across the electorate to find out what is important to them," she said at that time.
Since that day she has been a regular visitor to Cowra championing local events and projects, even after taking on a ministerial role as Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery in the Coalition government.
