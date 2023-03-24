A man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery of a Rutherglen service station.
About 12pm on Thursday, a 22-year-old man was detained in Cowra in Central West NSW, and charged with one count of armed robbery in relation to the incident, which allegedly occurred at Rutherglen on Saturday, March 18.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Drew said: "We're certainly very grateful for the assistance that we received from the public in relation to our appeal earlier this week."
