This week's wild storms that lashed the central west are a timely reminder for people to have their property prepared for more intense weather activity.
The sudden downpours resulted in a number of calls to the State Emergency Service (SES), with Superintendent Central West Command, Joshua Clark, confirming crews were called out to a throng of serious incidents across the entire region.
"Across the Central West command, there were 59 incidents that SES crews attended," he said.
He said the sudden downpour is a timely reminder for residents to have their property prepared for the worst.
"There were quite a few leaking roofs but about half of them were tree jobs," he said.
It's a timely reminder that people should listen to the advice about trimming their trees and preparing their property.
"We're still in storm season, so make sure you're undertaking those same jobs that you would to prepare yourself for a bushfire, as that'll help protect your house against storms.
"Clean your gutters, remove loose objects around the house and make sure trampolines are tied down too. Often they become a flying object in strong winds and storms."
Mr Clark said the SES is bracing for more storms in the next few days.
"Storms are likely to continue for the next few days, developing in the afternoon," he said.
"It's not unlikely to see what we saw (this week) across the next couple days.
"We do urge people to be mindful that it is storm season and if there is a severe weather warning, to expect heavy, dangerous rainfall, potential for flash flooding and damaging winds."
