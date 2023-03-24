Cowra escaped any major damage during storms which swept through the central west this week.
The storm system which hit on Wednesday dumped 55mm of rain on Cowra with winds speeds of 39km/hr.
Less than 100km away in Orange the system dropped 52mm of rain but winds speeds reached up to 94km/hr causing extensive damage and flash flooding.
Volunteers are continuing the clean-up effort in Orange as the rapid downpour flooded several streets, partially tore roofs from houses, brought down dozens of trees, and damaged public infrastructure.
Sight screens and fencing at Orange's Wade Park were bent, a section of the Lords Place construction site overflowed, and several shops including the Summer Centre suffered water damage.
bout 4000 properties were without power in the town's south-west from 4pm, according to Essential Energy. All services has now been restored.
SES volunteers worked past midnight to attend more than 50 emergency callouts. A spokesperson said damage ware recorded in all areas.
Work continued Friday at four properties. Council crews and arborists are continuing to clear debris, including a large fallen tree Memory Park.
No injuries have been reported. Almost all floodwater at Memory Park, Summer Street, Lords Place, and Anson Street has resided.
The downpour comes just over a month after record rains triggered Orange's worst flooding in years.
