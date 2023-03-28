The CWA is celebrating a huge milestone this year at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, serving up scones and other delicious treats for 75 years through the Sydney Royal Easter Show CWA Tea Rooms.
At the helm again of this incredible catering operation is Cowra's own, Rowena Casey, who has been the Chair of the CWA Show Catering Committee for four years.
Rowena works with her 16 member committee to coordinate the efforts of 250 volunteers from all over the state, to deliver anywhere between 45,000 - 50,000 scones to show patrons across the 12 days of the show.
"Every day we start in the kitchens at 6.30am and cook right through until 4.30pm to ensure people can buy hot scones and top them with cream and jam.
"We run two kitchen shifts, morning and afternoon, of between 20 - 25 people each shift, every day.
"The Tea Rooms can seat 160 people at one time and there is a constant queue for scones.
"Our daily scone record was set on Good Friday 2018 when we served up 5,124 scones.
"The record for scones cooked over a 12 day period was set in 2019 with 49,977 scones, and we are hoping to beat that record this year.
"We also have available pies, sandwiches and drinks and a promotions table where patrons can buy CWA made jams, relishes, fruit cakes, tea towels and cookbooks to take home with them.
"Of course none of this well oiled operation would be possible without the support of a number of major suppliers.
"Manildra Flour supply two and a half tonnes of scone mix plus Sunshine Sugar, Beeremberg from South Australia supply jam and generously donate two hampers for fundraising efforts, the Little Dairy at Dubbo comes on board and donates all the cream, Pepe Saya provides our butter and Nestle have been long-term sponsors of coffee and hot chocolate.
Rowena also recently turned her hand to creating a prototype scone cake which she will take with her to provide inspiration for the Anniversary cake to be cut at the show.
She will leave Cowra on April 2 to help with set-up at the CWA Tea Rooms before the show opens on Thursday, April 6, and continue to coordinate the operation before returning to Cowra on April 18.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
