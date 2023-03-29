Six ways to use vertical space in your garden Advertising Feature

Grow your own vegies with a vertical hydroponics system. Picture Shutterstock

The world of vertical gardening has boomed in recent years. Whether you're tight on space or need screening for privacy, utilising your garden's vertical space is definitely the way to go in 2023 and beyond.



Whether you're looking for added functionality, privacy or aesthetics, here are six ways to maximise limited space and reclaim disregarded space in your garden.

Install a water feature

Want to immerse yourself in the relaxing sounds of running water? Regardless of whether you're limited to a small apartment balcony or are simply looking to add a touch of zen to your backyard, nothing beats installing a wall water feature.



This type of water fountain adds a soothing touch to your outdoor space, but the benefits don't end there.

A wall water feature is a great way to make use of vertical space in bare walls and designs come in a variety of textures, materials, shapes and sizes.

Create a living wall

Another great way to make use of vertical space in your garden is to create a living wall. Also commonly referred to as a green wall, these vertical structures feature a variety of plants and greenery attached to a wall, fence or trellis.



Generally, a living wall differs from a green facade/climbing vine structure in that the plants root in a structural support which is fastened to the wall itself. As such, your living wall receives water and nutrients from within the vertical support instead of from the ground.

A living wall also helps to purify the air, reduce and regulate the ambient temperature, and promotes biodiversity, especially if you live in an urban area or city apartment.

Beautify with vines

If you're looking to jazz up a boring fence or create some added privacy in your garden, nothing beats beautifying your vertical spaces with trailing vines.



Many people use trellises, training shoots, wire fences or fishing lines to promote both vertical and horizontal growth, for added privacy and beauty.

Of course, you will need to make sure your fence is suitable for vines and also that you've chosen a vine that won't cause damage to your structure. Some popular varieties of trailing plants include Boston Ivy, Winter Jasmine, Chinese Wisteria, Climbing Roses, Bambino Bougainvilleas and many more.



Hydroponic system

If you're interested in growing your own organic vegies, fruit and herbs, look no further than a vertical hydroponic system. Vertical hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil in a horizontal or vertical fashion, where mineral nutrients are provided through the water.

Many companies now offer vertical stacking/tower solutions for home use. These compact solutions are the ideal choice if you live in an apartment, or if you're simply looking to maximise your garden space and get the most bang for your buck.

Most importantly, these systems are designed for beginner growers and most come fully automated - all you have to do is top up the water and nutrient solution every couple of weeks.



Instant magic

If you're looking to add some instant magic to your garden landscape, look no further than a garden arch. Also known as an arbour, this is a freestanding structure that serves as a passageway and can support climbing vines and plants.



Typically, a garden arch will feature two side panels and a curved roof which may be open or closed.

It makes an ideal entryway for your yard, garden or patio and also provides ample support for trailing flowers (climbing roses, bougainvillaea, petunias) and produce such as zucchinis, cucumbers and pole beans.



Hanging gardens

Hanging pots and planters in your garden is a great use of vertical space.



This solution is ideal for apartment balconies, pergolas and gazebos with an existing roof structure; all you need are a toggle hook and a selection of decorative plants and pots.



If you don't have an existing roof structure, simply buy some inexpensive hanging stakes that you can securely place into your garden bed or lawn.



Do keep in mind the weight limitations of your toggle hook.

