Australians may have been exposed to dangerous levels of asbestos in the wake of the nation's recent COVID-19, bushfire and flood crises, which could lead to an increased risk of mesothelioma.
Mesothelioma - an incurable and aggressive cancer - commonly occurs after exposure to asbestos and was responsible for the deaths of 760 people nationally in 2022, according to Cancer Australia.
Around 4000 Australians die every year from asbestos-related diseases, such as mesothelioma. That's one of the highest death rates of asbestos-related diseases in the world.
Even brief exposure can prove lethal.
There is no safe level of exposure. When asbestos fibres get into the lungs, which can happen if the asbestos product is damaged or disturbed, it is known to cause deadly conditions like mesothelioma, asbestosis, lung cancer and more.
These can take 10 to 50 years to develop, though, so it may be difficult to identify the exact source of the exposure, especially when it is still found in so many places to this day. Even washing the clothing of someone who worked with asbestos puts you at risk.
Australia didn't fully ban all forms of asbestos until 2003, when they could no longer be used in any automotive parts. Its use in building materials was banned in 1989, but millions of those buildings, schools and homes still stand, so renovation and demolition works remain potential sources of exposure.
Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia's (RCPA) Professor Sonja Klebe said asbestos debris is extremely dangerous and the effects of exposure can take decades.
"The Australian Mesothelioma Register shows that an increasing number of exposures are now linked to home building work, which increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic," Professor Klebe said.
"The effect of this may not be seen for years, as the typical latency between exposure and disease is more than 30 years."
Justine Ross, CEO of the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency, said anyone who thinks asbestos-related diseases are a thing of the past, should think again.
"Asbestos is still causing cancer in Australians," she said.
"Whether it's DIYers doing small or large jobs around the house, or tradies on a residential worksite, they should think twice about the dangers of damaged, disturbed or deteriorated asbestos."
For information on asbestos safety for builders, tradies and home renovators, visit www.asbestossafety.gov.au.
Looking to build something outside the box, try living in the round.
Australian Roundhouses, based in Goulburn, are a NSW registered building company who specialise in building Roundhouses.
It might be a home office, art studio or meditation room detached from your home.
From studios to houses and commercial buildings (school rooms, retreats and public buildings), Australian Roundhouses service a wide range of customers.
Empty nesters building their dream home on a rural block.
To young families needing extra room or individuals requiring a space to work from home.
"We have also built classrooms for a private school for their year 11 and 12 students giving a unique and comfortable learning space," said Robert Allan, owner-director of Australian Roundhouses with his father Bob.
The Australian Roundhouse is based on the trademarked Vital Designs floorplan developed in the US and brought to Australia in the 1980s.
The catalogue of designs range in size from a six-sided 4.2m studio, 5.1m twelve-sided, 6.1 sixteen-sided and the biggest 8.4 twenty-two-sided building.
"These are the centre diameters," Robert said.
"We can also add on 'annexes' to each one of these segments allowing for bedrooms, bathrooms etc."
All Roundhouses are built to the Australian Build Code and engineers' specifications and can be modified to suit local climatic and environmental conditions.
"We have a Roundhouse to fit almost any type of block," Robert said.
"From a small studio or home office to a three- or four-bedroom home.
"We can also join two or more Roundhouses together making the size only limited by budget and available space."
Roundhouses are also suited to farm stays, wineries, and Air BnBs as a unique experience for people to enjoy.
"We custom design each home to each individual client making sure to give them exactly what they want, making the most of the features on their block," Robert said.
"Our prices are comparable to a custom build of the same size.
"People fall in love with the open plan living and the raked ceilings which gives a wonderful feeling of space."
Bob Allan has been involved with Roundhouses/Yurts since the 1980s and has unrivalled knowledge with the system.
"Mike Sheppard brought the original Vital Designs Floor plan back from the United States in the early 1980s and commenced trading as Goulburn Yurtworks," Robert explained.
"Bob worked with Mike for many years. I did my apprenticeship and Cert IV with Goulburn Yurtworks in 2017.
"Mike Retired in 2019 and Bob and I bought the business off him and rebranded it as Australian Roundhouses PTY LTD.
"Since then, we have modernised the designs and upgraded the engineering and improved the energy efficiency of the designs."
Robert and Bob along with carpenter Phil Champion are involved with the build from the first sketch to the handing over of the keys,
"Alternatively, you can owner build or have your local builder construct one of our kits which are prefabricated at Goulburn.
"We sell our kits Australian wide and offer construction NSW wide."
For more information call 02 4821 0518, email hello@australianroundhouses.com.au or visit www.australianroundhouses.com.au.
The use of concrete as a building material for modern houses is on the rise.
Durability and flexibility top the list of elements that appeal.
Relative cost effectiveness as a material and low ongoing maintenance long term are other attractions along with design elements and comfort. Resistance to extreme environmental events is also high level.
It's something Daniel Ledbury, director of Ledbury Constructions, knows well having won Master Builders Association acclaim at regional, state and national level in 2022 for a project he delivered in the Hunter.
"Bunkeren" is an award-winning dream home built into the rocky coastal slope at Burwood, near Newcastle.
It reflected Daniel's clients' love of war time coastal bunkers, integrating the benefits of a house half buried in a hillside including climatic stability, bushfire protection and increased habitat and biodiversity. All of this was made possible by the flexibility of concrete.
"The concrete for all floors, walls and roofs was formed and poured onsite," Daniel said. "The concrete roofs were cantilevered and post tensioned to very slowly lower over a 30-year period.
"The roofs have gardens on top which enhanced the inherent insulation qualities of concrete and were also aesthetically pleasing.
"Within the concrete floors, we utiltised things like hydronic heating - pipes cast into the concrete that circulate water - to provide fantastic ambient heat in winter."
Concrete is very versatile and the finishes inside Bunkeren also highlighted this.
"As well as feature walls, you can also make baths, sinks, benches and vanities as well as scuplted ceilings," Daniel said.
"The floors and walls can be polished to give you a smooth lustre or you can grind them back to expose the aggregate. You can also use different colour cements and aggregates to customise the appearance. Or you can just leave it straight off the form - the choices are yours.
"It not only looks fantastic, it keeps interiors very comfortable and very low maintenance - there is no painting or sealing required."
Concrete is also hard wearing, able to withstand extreme outdoor weather conditions and the rigours of time.
"Bunkeren will probably be standing for 100 years, at least," Daniel said.
"Residents might choose to re-do interiors over that time, or take the windows out, re-do the joinery, whatever, but the shell will be standing long after most of us are gone.
"Another positive is that once the concrete shell is complete, the rest of the construction is generally very fast."
Although upfront costs may be more, concrete can be more economic in the long term as it won't require as much ongoing maintenance.
"The longevity of the concrete comes down to the placement of the reinforcement and the concrete itself," Daniel said.
"The quality of the finish is dependent on the formwork carpenters. It's more like joinery than formwork
"Definitely after that, comparative maintenance costs are going to be a lot lower."
The judges at the 2022 NSW Master Builders Association Awards could not have agreed more, commenting:
"There was a huge amount of detail in this project and the result speaks for itself."
Residential security equipment sales are surging with estimates saying one in six homes has CCTV monitoring. Further research reveals 60 per cent of burglars would seek another target if they discover an alarm on the premises.
A robust security system can help protect your property as well as your pets.
An important feature, and the eufyCam3 from Anker ANZ is one of the first to incorporate self-learning technology that results in up to 99 per cent accuracy in face recognition, and human, vehicle and pet detection.
Privacy is a priority and many home security systems rely on cloud storage. Choosing a system with built-in data storage that limits access to data.
High-image resolution is the key to clear, crisp vision. A system with 4K ultra-high definition ensures details such as faces and vehicle registration plates can be deciphered for up to 10 metres from the camera.
Night vision is considered essential in a robust security system. The eufyCam3 system includes infrared and colour night vision sensors with a range of up to eight metres when the spotlight is activated.
Consult your retailer to discuss your budget and needs, including internal and external coverage as well as door and window alarms. Consider a two-camera starter pack with options to add more cameras in the future.
New technology means wiring costs and battery replacement are avoidable.
EufyCam Solo S40 has an integrated solar panel and a built-in rechargeable battery, offering simple installation and reliable wire-free operation.
Having an app connected to your home security system is a handy way to see in real-time what's happening via a compatible mobile device. Choose two-way audio to greet guests or ward off strangers.
Not all of us live in massive houses with huge bathrooms, but being clever with fixtures and finishes can help create a sense of space no matter the size of your bathroom.
Reality Reno's Mitch and Mark, who won the home renovation TV series The Block in 2021, say creating a feeling of calm in the bathroom relies on layout, fittings, finishes, colour and styling.
When it comes to layout, creating space or the illusion of space is a way of bringing luxury to your bathroom.
"We've renovated lots of apartments in inner-city Sydney, where space is a premium. Along the way we created our own way of making small spaces feel bigger.
"Wherever we can, we plan to keep the floor space 'clean' which in essence means we try to keep the floor clear of clutter.
"We always prefer to use wall-hung vanity units and toilets as these give your eye the illusion that the space is bigger and doesn't 'bring the walls in'.
"For smaller bathrooms we have also played a lot with mirrors, and with gloss wall tiles to maximise light and the illusion of space."
A mirrored wall avoids the business of grout lines and in fact is a lot easier to clean.
"Mirrors in bathrooms can be quite confronting, especially when they are full length and full wall.
"You must have a certain kind of confidence, but trust us, in the right bathrooms they work so well, and double as your wardrobe mirror.
"In small bathrooms we've even used a complete wall of smoky-tinted mirror in a shower alcove which created a sophisticated and dramatic space.
"You can play with tinted mirrors when you use them as features, however, functional mirrors should avoid any tint."
If mirrored walls are for you, remember bathrooms are wet areas and you don't want any moisture to get behind the mirror as it will stain and deteriorate the backing. You should ensure your mirrored walls are cut and installed by experts, who will use the right adhesives and make sure the mirrors are sealed correctly.
For wet areas any full-length wall mirror must be raised slightly off the ground, so plan on having a 2-3 cm row of tiles along the bottom edge on which the mirror will sit. It ensures the mirror is raised out of any water.
"In essence, mirrors used cleverly will make your bathroom feel much bigger, bring in more light, create a view, are easy to clean and overall will be a more luxurious space to get ready for the world."
The thought of DIY painting can be exciting and daunting for painting novices. To help you prepare, the folks at British Paints are sharing the top five tips that all first-time painters need to know.
The first important step when starting a new paint project is to check surfaces for damage and marks, in order to determine exactly what paint and tools are needed.
Look for signs of grease, water leaks, mould, stains or cracks. For best results, attend to the leaks and damage before painting with a suitable product.
A range of paints are available that combine the functions of a sealer, primer, undercoat and stain blocker.
Fill cracks and holes with a suitable gap filler. Once dry, lightly sand these areas for a smooth surface before painting.
Existing mould needs treating first, and there are products with mould inhibitor to reduce recurrence.
Expert tip: Use oil-based products for water stains, and water-based products for oil-based stains.
Pairing the right paint to the right brush or roller is key to ensuring the finished product is faultless.
Brushes are perfect for small areas, trims and edges. A roller is great for a large painting area such as a wall or ceiling.
Ideally, your pre-paint shopping list includes other essential items including a ladder, roller tray, roller pole, drop sheets, painter's tape, filing blades, gap filler, rags, sandpaper and sugar soap.
Although similar, primers and undercoats both serve quite different functions.
Primers act as a foundation for paint to stick to, while undercoats create a flat and level base for topcoats.
An easy way to remember when to use a primer is when a surface is new and hasn't been painted before.
If a surface is painted and in good condition, but in need of a refresh, a regular paint without a primer can be used.
Clean surfaces with sugar soap, then use a product such as British Paints Clean & Protect Low Sheen to give the wall a refresh. It protects from mould and it's easy to apply with a smooth flow and even finish.
Paints are designed for different purposes and it's important to look for a paint that is specific to your project. When painting a ceiling, for example, the aim is for a lower-gloss paint to create a flat finish.
For exterior surfaces, use a paint that can protect against seasonal demands of our harsh climate. Products are available with an initial rain barrier as well as protection from sun, mould and wind.
The fun part is choosing your colour. Shop instore or jump online and select from the colour wall. Find a favourite shade and work out how much paint is needed.
The best way to get started on a painting project, is to just give it a go. Painting can be fun for the whole family. Painting novices can achieve a DIY update with amazing results.
The world of vertical gardening has boomed in recent years. Whether you're tight on space or need screening for privacy, utilising your garden's vertical space is definitely the way to go in 2023 and beyond.
Whether you're looking for added functionality, privacy or aesthetics, here are six ways to maximise limited space and reclaim disregarded space in your garden.
Want to immerse yourself in the relaxing sounds of running water? Regardless of whether you're limited to a small apartment balcony or are simply looking to add a touch of zen to your backyard, nothing beats installing a wall water feature.
This type of water fountain adds a soothing touch to your outdoor space, but the benefits don't end there.
A wall water feature is a great way to make use of vertical space in bare walls and designs come in a variety of textures, materials, shapes and sizes.
Another great way to make use of vertical space in your garden is to create a living wall. Also commonly referred to as a green wall, these vertical structures feature a variety of plants and greenery attached to a wall, fence or trellis.
Generally, a living wall differs from a green facade/climbing vine structure in that the plants root in a structural support which is fastened to the wall itself. As such, your living wall receives water and nutrients from within the vertical support instead of from the ground.
A living wall also helps to purify the air, reduce and regulate the ambient temperature, and promotes biodiversity, especially if you live in an urban area or city apartment.
If you're looking to jazz up a boring fence or create some added privacy in your garden, nothing beats beautifying your vertical spaces with trailing vines.
Many people use trellises, training shoots, wire fences or fishing lines to promote both vertical and horizontal growth, for added privacy and beauty.
Of course, you will need to make sure your fence is suitable for vines and also that you've chosen a vine that won't cause damage to your structure. Some popular varieties of trailing plants include Boston Ivy, Winter Jasmine, Chinese Wisteria, Climbing Roses, Bambino Bougainvilleas and many more.
If you're interested in growing your own organic vegies, fruit and herbs, look no further than a vertical hydroponic system. Vertical hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil in a horizontal or vertical fashion, where mineral nutrients are provided through the water.
Many companies now offer vertical stacking/tower solutions for home use. These compact solutions are the ideal choice if you live in an apartment, or if you're simply looking to maximise your garden space and get the most bang for your buck.
Most importantly, these systems are designed for beginner growers and most come fully automated - all you have to do is top up the water and nutrient solution every couple of weeks.
If you're looking to add some instant magic to your garden landscape, look no further than a garden arch. Also known as an arbour, this is a freestanding structure that serves as a passageway and can support climbing vines and plants.
Typically, a garden arch will feature two side panels and a curved roof which may be open or closed.
It makes an ideal entryway for your yard, garden or patio and also provides ample support for trailing flowers (climbing roses, bougainvillaea, petunias) and produce such as zucchinis, cucumbers and pole beans.
Hanging pots and planters in your garden is a great use of vertical space.
This solution is ideal for apartment balconies, pergolas and gazebos with an existing roof structure; all you need are a toggle hook and a selection of decorative plants and pots.
If you don't have an existing roof structure, simply buy some inexpensive hanging stakes that you can securely place into your garden bed or lawn.
Do keep in mind the weight limitations of your toggle hook.
Luckily, there are many DIY planter hanging kits available online or pre-made ones from your local hardware or department store.
Often seen as the finishing touch to an overall home design, window treatments can elevate a room, creating depth and warmth, while providing functionality tailored to the homemaker's individual needs.
Interior designer and Luxaflex brand ambassador Neale Whittaker says the role of window coverings has evolved significantly over the years as technology and design have improved.
"The role of window furnishings today is far more than just light control, offering noise and temperature insulation as well," Neale says.
By moderating temperature, energy use can be reduced.
Reflecting a contemporary country farmhouse, treatments such as Luxaflex PolySatin shutters are ideal for windows as well as French doors. The look can be softened through linen textiles and tonal layering.
In the bedroom, create a modern vibe with privacy sheers. These create a luxurious look that offers the elegance of curtains with the benefit of light control and privacy.
Natural timber is always in fashion for its warmth and character as well as sustainability. Window coverings in textured neutrals enhance timber flooring and cabinetry. Choose a window treatment that eliminates glare and enhances a garden view.
Neale says there are many fresh and diverse new moods on the window furnishing scene that homemakers can individualise and tailor to suit their style.
"When designing your home, it's important to remember your priorities and consider how you want to live in your home."
The great renovation boom continues and homemakers are choosing to stay put and update.
It's amazing how a new kitchen, or just a new benchtop, brings fresh energy into a much-loved home.
Professional kitchen companies provide a comprehensive service from the first design to the finished product.
Another option is measure and order, whereby the homemaker measures up and orders products to fit the space. They make, you install.
Perhaps the most satisfying kitchen update is a complete do-it-yourself installation using flat-pack kitchen components from a major retailer.
Whichever way you go, the crowning glory on your new kitchen is surely the benchtop. Or, simply replace the work tops for an easy and affordable new look.
Let's explore some kitchen benchtops including old favourites as well as trending worktops and new products.
A good choice for the budget conscious and the variety of colours and patterns seems endless. As well as solid colour, laminated work tops come in a range of faux-finishes such as woodgrain, marble, concrete and granite. Choose a gloss, matt or textured surface.
Natural timber worktops can bring a warm, earthy element to the kitchen. Timber can be stained, oiled, or sealed in matt or high-gloss finish. It suits a variety of applications - from farmhouse to modern and in-between. Recycled timber makes a statement, and worktops can sanded back and refinished when you fancy a mini-makeover.
Bamboo is a natural material and ideal for those wanting an eco-friendly and sustainable product. The unique appearance and dense construction of bamboo make it a good choice for kitchen benchtops. Like timber, bamboo benchtops can be oiled or sealed, re-sanded and rejuvenated.
Serious home cooks might consider stainless steel for its hygienic and heat-resistant properties. Waterproof and long lasting, stainless steel is sure to add a restaurant vibe to your kitchen. Available in polished or brushed finish, consider fingerprint resistant steel.
On-trend for industrial-look and brutalist kitchen design, concrete worktops are solid and durable and custom-made to suit. Pick a colour and a finish. Have it sealed to resist staining.
Stone benchtops are attractive, durable and suited to most kitchen designs.
Engineered stone offers the beauty of natural stone, with the benefit of enhanced resistance to heat, water and scratching.
Caesarstone has been manufacturing stone benchtops since 1987 when it introduced the quartz surface. A new product, Caesarstone Porcelain, is an extremely hard surface and extremely resistant to scratches, pressure and rupture.
Stone benchtops can be made of granite, limestone, marble, onyx and slate.
Autumn is well and truly here and winter is just around the corner.
Aurus product manager, Andrew Di Bartolo, said it's time to cosy-up your patio for maximum use and year-round entertaining.
"The outdoor room has become one of the most valued rooms in the house," he said. "The onset of the colder months doesn't mean we need to retreat indoors and abandon our outdoor lifestyle."
Making small changes to your outdoor space will encourage quality time outside as well as potentially add value to your home by creating a year-round usable backyard.
Features such as awnings, pergolas and gazebos help to frame spaces and make them feel more like interior rooms, as well as providing shelter from the elements, adding to the livability of the space.
An existing patio can be made more intimate by adding timber privacy walls, tall hedging or screening panels, all of which double up as decorative features for climbing plants.
Andrew said the ambience a fire pit brings is worth the investment alone, providing a feature for the garden or patio, and a natural gathering spot for socialising and entertaining.
"It's a great focal point and people are naturally drawn to the campfire-like atmosphere," he said. "One of the best things about choosing a freestanding fire pit option is that it's an easy addition to any space and can make a huge statement."
Modern fire pits are designed for low emission, versatility and safety with features such as a removable cooking grate, dual-wall construction and quick cool-down capability.
Brighten your outdoor space and add a touch of interest by including lighting fixtures. Experiment with lights in different and multiple spaces for the ultimate sensory experience.
Try adding a statement pendant to the patio area for a luxe feel, or twinkling fairy lights for a romantic touch throughout the backyard.
Create illumination to walkways using mounted wall lights and subtle bollards, or simply include outdoor candles for a cozy ambience.
"We'll continue to see outdoor spaces transformed into full-service kitchens with pizza ovens and specialty outdoor furniture making them super comfortable," Andrew said. "An extension of this is themed spaces, such as yoga gardens."
He encouraged people to choose pieces that encourage togetherness. Items that are multi-functional, flexible and can be easily moved around to create an alternative setting.
"An outdoor family room with seating facing each other will create an environment where conversation and interactivity will thrive," he said.
Smaller items such as warm blankets and comfortable pillows add further cosiness.
Remember to check with your local council before installing fire pits and outdoor structures.
If you are planning a renovation to your home, flooring is an essential part of any interior design and can easily make or break your space. Carpet Court trend forecasters have noticed a recent emergence of a new look - soft minimalism.
It's a simpler, quieter aesthetic than we've seen before, and is defined by pale and tonal hues, curved lines, natural materials, and a conscious editing of the unnecessary so that we're only surrounded by pieces we truly love.
"The idea of a pale interior conjures up visions of a stark, all-white space, but this look - which we've called Into the Pale - shows just how warm and welcoming a light-toned interior can be," said Heather Nette King, interior stylist and Carpet Court Style Ambassador.
"A tight palette of gentle, earth-drawn tones such as beige and blonde with hints of ginger and amber, and touch-me textures and natural materials such as timber and stone, help to create a feeling of relaxed elegance. It's a scheme that instantly elevates your home and feels distinctly Australian.
"Although it's a warm palette, it's not just suited to toasty winter interiors in cooler states - it also works well in coastal and tropical homes."
She said that dialling up the texture is key to achieving this look "From furniture, carpet and rugs to wall finishes, window treatments and soft furnishings., the idea is to create a touchy-feely wonderland that makes you want to curl your toes into rugs, walk barefoot on timber floorboards, nestle into crisp, linen sheets and snuggle up on the sofa in a pile of soft, tactile cushions.
"Texture is just as satisfying to look at as it is to feel, so remember to include a mix of different materials that give your eyes an interesting plane to traverse," she said. "Curves, arches and rounded organic forms in furniture and accessories are also important. They add softness to the look, along with that extra layer of comfort."
Heather said that new trends were easy to integrate into your home when you get the foundation elements right. "Beautiful flooring and timeless window treatments in quality materials and neutral tones will last the distance, whatever family life throws at them, and give you the versatility to add in different colours, furniture styles and artwork as fashions evolve so that you can keep your home current."
