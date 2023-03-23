Voters across the Cootamundra electorate have continued their rush to the polls ahead of Saturday's State election.
As of 9am today, Friday figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that 28.47 per cent of voters across the electorate had already lodged their votes.
The figure is seven per cent increase on the numbers from the previous day.
.
Already some 679 postal votes have been returned of the 4529 postal applications made and 15,238 residents have attended an early voting centre.
The electorate has a total 56,011 eligible voters.
In Cowra today residents can pre-poll vote at St Peter's Presbyterian Church in Macquarie Street.
Young residents can vote early at the Young Town Hall.
On election day, Saturday, March 25, polling booths will be open from 8am until 6pm.
