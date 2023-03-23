Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

Cootamundra electorate in the top 10 of early voters state-wide

By Andrew Fisher
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Voters across the Cootamundra electorate have continued their rush to the polls ahead of Saturday's State election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.