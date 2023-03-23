Cowra Guardian
Carcoar Paralympian Kurt Fearnley and his wife Sheridan welcome twin girls Margaret and Lillian

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:28am
Newcastle Paralympian Kurt Fearnley and his wife Sheridan welcomed twin girls Margaret and Lillian. Picture supplied.

Gold medallist Kurt Fearnley and his wife Sheridan have welcomed twins Margaret and Lillian into the fold.

