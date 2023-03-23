Cowra Guardian
Ray Salisbury takes out golf stableford

By Lester Black
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:11am, first published 9:04am
The scheduled Cowra Golf Club Veterans event on Thursday, March 23 was preceded by 55mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9.00am, and with the prospect of further rain, the number of entrants was reduced to just 12 intrepid players who braved the weather conditions to walk the Golf Course.

