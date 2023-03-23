The scheduled Cowra Golf Club Veterans event on Thursday, March 23 was preceded by 55mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9.00am, and with the prospect of further rain, the number of entrants was reduced to just 12 intrepid players who braved the weather conditions to walk the Golf Course.
The use of carts was suspended to avoid making wheel track's in the sodden turf.
The small field of players saw the prize pool reduced to three prize winners, who are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off:
18 Ray Salisbury (14).
18 Don Rocavert (30).
17 Ken Harcombe (6)*.
*On a count back from other players with 17 points.
The above prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three, all other players who competed will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event but playing off their official Golflink Handicap.
The field of players was reduced to 10 competitors, under the challenging weather conditions, and there were only two prize winners, albeit with impressive scores:
1st David Doran 39 (points).
2nd Tom Ferson 38.
The two prize winners along with the third placed Nicky Basson with 36 points, were ball sweep winners.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson won by Hoff Grambeau 200cms.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd won by Nicky Basson 270cms.
