Cowra Magpies to field a classy reserve grade side in 2023

Andrew Fisher
Andrew Fisher
March 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Warren Williams, Jack Nobes and Des Doolan, three players all capable of playing top grade football are expected to run out for Cowra's reserve grade side in 2023.

