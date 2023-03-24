Cowra's 2023 Magpies reserve grade side will include at least three faces capable of playing top grade football anywhere in country NSW.
Jack Nobes, Warren Williams and Des Doolan have all indicated they will wear a Magpies jersey in 2023 under coach Will Ingram.
Nobes and Williams have been automatic selections in Cowra's first grade side in recent years while Doolan will return to the Magpies after tormenting opposing sides on the wing for Bathurst Panthers in recent years.
During this time as a Panther Doolan has been one of Group 10's and the Peter McDonald Cup's top try scorers.
He's particularly enjoyed taunting Cowra Magpies players and supporters.
While Cowra won't be fielding a first grade side in this year's competition the reserve grade side, at least on paper, should give Cowra supporters plenty of reason to venture to Sid Kallas Oval.
"The town will come and watch this side," Jack Nobes said.
After considering a move to Parkes Spaceman Nobes is looking forward to continuing his long association with the Magpies.
"I was going to go to Parkes and thought better of it," he said.
"I don't have the mindset to be away all of the time anymore. It just fits with me better timewise.
"We're going to have a good reserve grade side, Warren looks like he's in and Dessie Doolan is back.
"It's a pity we couldn't get it together for a first grade side because there are still a lot of good players here, but it will make for a good reserve grade side," Nobes said.
Doolan was a try scoring machine for the Panthers in 2021 and 2022.
In 2021 he crossed for 13 tries, improving on that effort with 16 tries last season.
"He'll probably end up in the centres," Nobes said of the electrifying outside back.
Warren Williams is likely to play five-eighth with Nobes directing play at half back.
Nobes can also easily slot into the hooker role but is happy to see the position taken by one of Cowra's promising juniors in Jake Slattery.
"He's been playing awesome footy at hooker. He's going real well, coming out of his shell, playing cracking football," Nobes said of Slattery.
"We shouldn't hold him back by keeping me there," he said.
"It's better for him and better for the club. I told them I'd play on the wing if they let me. Let me score some tries," he joked.
The move by the Magpies hierarchy to withdraw from top grade football in this year's Peter McDonald Cup competition sits well with Nobes.
"It's just getting out of reach for the small towns," he said of the demands of the expanded competition which involves Group 10 and 11 clubs.
His belief is that Cowra needs to be included in a competition for the smaller centres in the central west.
"As soon as it was said 'no first grade' everyone turned up out of the woodwork because they're happy to play reserve grade," he said.
"They knew if they turned up a couple of weeks before they'd have had to play first grade, and they're not that keen, it would be too much.
"I think Warren is even happy to play reserve grade, it's so competitive and full on (in first grade). It's nearly semi professional with the number of ex-NRL players in the comp.
"A few people still think we should end up back in first grade but at the moment and for the foreseeable future I think we're better off being in a smaller competition being a tight-knit small country town club that's all about the locals and enjoying footy.
"There is talk of a new comp that would put us with Blayney and Oberon similar to Woodbridge Cup with the bigger towns and Bathurst Uni and the Orange second division sides. I think that would fit perfectly.
"The players are keen to play footy, they just don't to want play against the top clubs and get hammered.
"The spirits are high, everything looks good and everyone is keen," he said.
The Magpies will have their first hit out this weekend in a reserve grade knockout at Blayney.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
