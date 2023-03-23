There may only be seven pre-poll locations across the Cootamundra electorate but nearly one quarter of eligible voters in the electorate have already voted in the NSW election, among the highest pre-poll rates in the state.
Latest figures from the NSW Electoral Commission show that as of Thursday lunchtime, 21.2 per cent of eligible voters across the Cootamundra electorate had already cast their ballot.
Only nine other electorates have seen a higher rate of pre-polling so far.
They are Myall Lakes with 25.78 per cent, Bega with 24.89 per cent, Bathurst with 22.72 per cent, Cabramatta with 23.87 per cent, Dubbo with 24.03 per cent, Kiama with 22.24 per centre, Northern Tablelands with 22.27 per cent, Port Macquarie with 22.59 per cent and Shellharbour with 23.3 per cent.
Already some 255 postal votes have been returned of the 4529 postal applications made and 11,577 residents have attended an early voting centre.
The electorate has a total 56,011 eligible voters.
At the other end of the scale, the Wahroonga electorate in northern Sydney has had just 10.39 per cent lodge an early vote.
Pre-poll voting opened last Friday, March 18, and early voting stations remain open until 6pm Friday, March 24.
In Cowra residents can pre-poll vote at St Peter's Presbyterian Church in Macquarie Street.
Young residents can vote early at the Young Town Hall.
On election day, Saturday, March 25, polling booths will be open from 8am until 6pm.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.