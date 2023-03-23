Cowra Guardian
Cootamundra electorate in the top 10 of early voters state-wide

By Andrew Fisher
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:08pm
There may only be seven pre-poll locations across the Cootamundra electorate but nearly one quarter of eligible voters in the electorate have already voted in the NSW election, among the highest pre-poll rates in the state.

