Organisers of the Cherry Ride for Resilience at Young, NSW, a one-day charity ride set in the Hilltops region, have invited high profile sporting personalities to speak about health and resilience in rural communities.
Eddie Jones, current Wallaby coach, is the guest of honour at a Drinks and Canapes event, sponsored by Kalyx, on Friday, April 21 at Grove Estate.
Jacqui Cooper, former winter Olympian skier and Wayne Pearce, NRL legend, will be guest of honour at the Cherry Ride dinner on Saturday, April 22 at the Young Services Club, after the completion of the one day charity bike ride.
Cyclists are set to enjoy the stunning Hilltops Region in aid of raising funds and awareness of Active Farmers and the positive impacts it has in small rural communities across Australia.
The Young Cherry 'Ride for Resilience' is a one-day charity ride set for Saturday, April 22, 2023 supported by the member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke who will be a participant.
Almost 50 cyclists have registered to take part.
CEO of Active Farmers based in Young, Justin Sampson, is encouraging central west residents to "come visit Young on Friday night for fundraising, drinks and canapes, participate or follow the riders in the bus on Saturday, and then stay an extra night and learn from two great former athletes at the dinner. It just adds a great flavour and experience to the whole weekend".
"We have some great event sponsors supporting all three events, including our Foundation Partners, Delta Ag Group and Westpac Agribusiness, UPL, Corteva, Syngenta, Bayer, Incitec Pivot, icare, Zoetis, Grove Estate Winery and Young Services Club," he said.
Mr Simpson said the organisers are very excited that Eddie Jones, Jacqui Cooper and Wayne Pearce, three great sporting stars, have made themselves available to talk about how important some physical activity every day is to your wellbeing.
In addition to the ride, Active Farmers and leading agricultural and horticultural research company, Kalyx, will start the weekend program by hosting an evening of drinks and canapes at Grove Estate Winery featuring special guest speaker, newly appointed Wallabies Coach, Eddie Jones.
"We've already sold 70 per cent of tickets," Mr Simpson said.
"Eddie Jones will talk about his success with South Africa, Japan and Suntory, England and the Wallabies preparation as they head into Rugby World Cup France in September.
"To donate his time in his busy schedule, straight after a Wallaby training camp at the Gold Coast, is amazing."
The event will commence at 6pm and is open to all riders, sponsors, rugby fans and anyone else keen to learn how they can help support Active Farmers.
Eddie Jones will 'sound the hooter at 7am the following morning at the Young Tourist Caravan Park as riders start the 137km ride which will travel from Young to to Boorowa for morning tea, then proceed to Harden for lunch, and finish back in Young.
Following the ride, Jacqui Copper, Australia's most celebrated winter Olympian, and NRL legend Wayne Pearce, will speak at the Cherry Ride Dinner at the Young Services Club at 6.30pm.
Jacqui Cooper has represented Australia in aerial skiing for over 20 years.
She has competed in 139 World Cup events, nine World Championships, and has been selected for five Winter Olympic teams.
She was the first Australian woman in history (Summer or Winter) to have achieved this honour.
Along the way she has won a record five world titles, 39 World Cup medals, 25 World Cup wins and three major World Championship medals.
After retirement she has written books on her IVF experiences.
In 2015, her daughter was diagnosed with Coeliac disease.
Inspired by that diagnosis, she created a range of gluten free food that she could trust, easy to make and taste good.
"Jacqui is inspirational, to be a top competitor for so long, to talk openly about IVF experience, her daughter's nutrition and overcoming adversity, I couldn't think of a better fit to talk about building resilience in rural Australia," Mr Simpson said.
The dinner's other speaker, Wayne Pearce OAM, is currently a NRL Commissioner and one of the greats of Rugby League modern era.
He was one of the first players who really went the extra mile in fitness preparation and health.
His dedication really changed the way athletes prepared for the game.
"He's played for the Kangaroos, State of Origin NSW, Balmain Tigers, he's perfectly qualified to talk about how to look after yourself as well as what he learnt over the years about building teams and leadership".
Tickets are still available but limited.
Cost of the rhe ride is $350 per person and includes; Friday Evening @ Grove Estate Winery, Young with special guest Eddie Jones.
"We are raising additional funds via GoFundraise, to go back into supporting new and existing Active Farmers communities that cost on average $7,000 per year in personal trainer wages, equipment, venue hire, and health-related workshops," Mr Simpson said.
Anyone interested in volunteering, sponsoring or registering for the event should visit the Active Farmers website for more details.
Please note there will be a cap on the number of people who can attend the event and participants are therefore encouraged to enter early.
To register for these fantastic events and help Active Farmers make a difference in rural Australia go to: https://activefarmers.com.au/events-3/2023/3/23/ride-for-resilience-young
Alternatively, contact Justin Sampson, CEO or Ali Lane, Office & Partnerships Manager, team@activefarmers.com.au
