Col and Vicki Evans say no signs of chopper in trouble until morning walk sighting

By Glenn Ellard
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:53am
Col Evans and his wife Vicki had been enjoying watching helicopter training drills at the fireside of their camping spot on Wednesday and had no idea something had gone wrong until Thursday morning.

