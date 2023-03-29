This year is a special one for the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society with the local group celebrating its 60th anniversary.
Formed in 1963, the Cowra Amateur Musical and Dramatic Society (better known to most as the M and D) prides itself in providing good quality and affordable family entertainment to the Cowra and district community.
Since its formation the M and D has staged over 150 productions. These include plays, concerts, musicals, and variety shows at almost every performance venue in Cowra Shire and surrounding areas. During this time about 2,000 locals have at some stage been part of the M and D.
After a very successful 2022, that included the Cowra Showcase variety show and a critically acclaimed production of Steel Magnolias, the M and D is now set for an even bigger year to celebrate its first 60 years.
"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the M and D to make sure that our 60th anniversary year is one to remember," said M and D President, Lawrance Ryan.
"It's also the 30th anniversary for our associated choir the Cowra Vocal Ensemble, so there is a lot to celebrate!"
Planning is well underway for three major events this year, with the first, a cocktail party to celebrate the M and D's diamond anniversary, set down for the Cowra Japanese Garden on the evening of Saturday, April 29.
This will be followed by a glamourous 60th anniversary concert show to be staged at the Cowra Civic Centre July 21 -23.
The M and D will finish the year with a three-performance season of the hilarious British TV comedy Keeping Up Appearances at the Billimari Hall from Friday, October 6.
There is plenty of opportunity to be involved in this year's activities, either as an audience member or on stage.
"If you're a past or present member and want to attend the 60th anniversary cocktail party, please get in touch with us as quickly as possible," Lawrance said.
Auditions for Keeping Up Appearances are open to everyone and will be held at the Cowra Senior Citizens Rooms in Railway Lane on Wednesday, April 12, though regular rehearsals won't begin until after the concert show in July.
Anyone wanting more information on any of this year's activities or the Cowra M and D in general should contact Lawrance on 0408 639 088. Alternatively, you can send an email to cowramand@gmail.com.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
