Cowra's inaugural Breakfast in the Park promises to be one of the highlights of Easter in Cowra this year.
Breakfast in the Park is completely free and being organised to entertain the community and spread Easter goodwill by the Cowra Art Group.
To book your brekky table you must register with the Cowra Visitor Information on 63424333.
Brekky will be served between 7.30 - 10am at the River Park Playground and if it is raining you will find your table awaiting you at the Basketball COLA near the Cowra pool.
Live music by Pascale Stendall will add to the atmosphere.
One of the organisers, Martina Lindsay, said the event has received great support from Cowra Shire Council, the Cowra Bowling Club and the Cowra Visitor Information Centre.
"Council have come on board with the supply of tables and chairs.
"The Cowra Bowling Club is providing prizes for the Best Headware and the Best Dressed Table on the day and the Visitor's Centre has been fabulous promoting the event and taking table bookings.
"We are planning to cater for 200 people so don't miss out and book your table today.
"The kids will not only be treated to breakfast but there will be face painting and Easter surprises for them and the Easter Bunny is expected to make a guest appearance.
"The Cowra Art Group is hosting this event to give back to and unite the community who supports us and depending on its success he hope to hold a similar event at Christmas," Martina said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.