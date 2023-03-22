"I'm nervous".
A 41-year-old, ballroom dancing farmer admits he's a tad anxious as he carries the hopes of the Central West on his shoulders during the new season of Farmer Wants A Wife.
Farmer Andrew, hailing from Narromine, is one of the five farmers who will be looking for love on the latest season of the Channel 7 reality show.
He has a passion for farming but after being single for nine years it's time to try something very different.
"I guess I'm here looking for love. It's been missing in my life for a while," he said.
So how does he feel about the prospect of meeting his favourite ladies face-to-face for a television program?
"I've never been on so many dates in my life. I'm nervous," he said.
As well as Farmer Andrew from Narromine, this year's series will also feature Farmer Brad (32, Cootamundra, NSW) Farmer David (29, Pozieres, Queensland), Farmer Brenton (26, Darriam, Victoria), and Farmer Matt (23, Bookham, NSW).
The thirteenth series of Farmer Wants A Wife will air in the coming months.
