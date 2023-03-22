An investigation is underway after a kangaroo was deliberately killed on Mount Panorama.
On Tuesday, March 21 2023, officers from Chifley Police District commenced an investigation after they received a report a kangaroo had been tortured and killed at McPhillamy Park, Mount Panorama.
Police attended the location and found the body of the kangaroo.
Initial inquiries suggest the incident occurred at the weekend and involved a group of males.
As investigations continue, detectives are appealing for information from the community and have released images of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, and is depicted in the images wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
A second male, not depicted in the images, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, wearing red glasses and white and black stripped slide on sandals.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact Bathurst detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
