In its fourth year, the Open category of the Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize is now open to all artists who currently live or work in the Arts Outwest area.
This includes Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin shires.
The school categories are open to all students who attend school in the Cabonne Local Government Area (LGA).
The Acquisitive Art Prize winner will receive $5000 in prizemoney.
The Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize aims to foster a sense of identity, pride and place in Cabonne, while encouraging and showcasing the high calibre of creative talent in the region.
The winning artwork will be part of the Cabonne Council Art and Heritage Collection joining Michael Carroll's 2020 painting "Gordon's Garden", Amanda Holman's 2021 work "Storms Gathering Over Mount Canobolas", and Marian Duncan's 2022 painting "Canola at Boree Cabonne - 2021".
Marian Duncan's 2022 winning artwork is currently hanging in the Cabonne Council office in Molong, where it will continue to be displayed until a permanent home is established at the new Cabonne Community Centre, which is currently undergoing construction.
Arts Council Cabonne President, Libby Oldham, said the award is going from strength to strength and she was excited to see it go ahead in 2023 without the restrictions of COVID 19.
"It has been a pleasure to see the growth in the recognition of the award since its inception in 2019," she said.
"Having an outlet for creative talent is so important in regional and rural areas like Cabonne."
Ms Oldham said with its wider reach, the Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize has an opportunity to position itself as an important prize within the broader art community.
As in previous years, there are also two categories that encourage the young artistic talents of the Cabonne region - The Primary School Art Prize, and the Secondary School Art Prize.
Entries are open from now until Friday, May 26, 2023, with the exhibition to take place in July 2022. To enter visit www.cabonne.nsw.gov.au/Cabonne-Acquisitive-Art-Prize.
