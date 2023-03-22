Cowra Guardian
Art prize now open to Cowra artists

By Newsroom
March 23 2023 - 10:22am
2022 Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize winner Marian Duncan with her painting "Canola at Boree Cabonne".

In its fourth year, the Open category of the Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize is now open to all artists who currently live or work in the Arts Outwest area.

