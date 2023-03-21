Cowra Guardian
Cowra Pro-Am competitor lost to Tiger Woods in a play-off

By Newsroom
Updated March 22 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:46am
Nathan Green will play in the $30,000 Cowra Pro-Am next month.

Nathan Green, who has played the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Canadian Tour, the Nationwide Tour and the US PGA Tour during his 20-year career will be among more than 60 professionals teeing off in the Cowra Motors Golf Pro-Am.

