Nathan Green, who has played the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Canadian Tour, the Nationwide Tour and the US PGA Tour during his 20-year career will be among more than 60 professionals teeing off in the Cowra Motors Golf Pro-Am.
The $30,000 tournament, which will be held on April 15 and 16 is part of the Adidas PGA Pro-Am series.
Green played in the Nationwide Tour in 2002, 2004 and 2005, the last of which he earned the right to play the PGA Tour in 2006.
In his very first event on the PGA Tour at Torrey Pines in 2006 he lost a playoff to none other than Tiger Woods.
He finally secured his first win at that level three year's later defeating Retief Goosen in the Canadian Open at Glenn Abbey.
Green recorded six other top five finishes during his time on the PGA Tour.
A losing full tour status in 2012 he played the Web.Com Tour for two more seasons before finally returning to Australia in 2015 to focus on teaching, raising a family and playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
His best finish in recent times was when 8th at the 2019 QLD PGA Championship.
His career prizemoney earnings stand at $6.8 million in official prizemoney.
Club manager Marc Eisenhauer said the club and the town of Cowra is looking forward to welcoming professional golfers and their partners for the weekend and trust they will enjoy the golf course and the hospitality on offer.
Also listed to play the Pro Am is Jake Higginbottom.
Higginbottom turned professional in 2012 and has played the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tours for most of his professional career.
To date, a runner-up finish in the Fiji International is his best finish as a professional.
One of his more impressive performances would come in 2014 when he finished sixth at the Australian Open at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney.
Higginbottom won the New Zealand Open as an amateur in 2012.
His impressive amateur career included victories at the Queensland Amateur Championship, the Keperra Bowl and the Riversdale Cup,
Cowra Club Professional Tom Perfect described the inclusion of Green and Higginbottom in the Pro-Am field as exciting for the club.
"I am very excited Cowra will be hosting the PGA Pro-Am series for the 2023 Cowra Motors Pro-Am," Perfect said.
"The response has been fantastic with a very strong field forming of professionals, including Nathan Green and Australasian Tour winners.
"We have also seen a great response from all of our sponsors and members who want to be a part of and watch the professionals tackle our fantastic course."
Perfect said the Cowra course is shaping up to be in pristine condition after an enormous effort from the staff, members and volunteers to repair the course after last November's floods.
The Adidas PGA Pro-am Series is a feeder tour for the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.
The Adidas PGA Pro-Am Series hosts tournaments all across Australia and New Zealand with close to 200 events run at local golf clubs.
Many household names in Australian Golf commenced their playing careers through these circuits and still return to support their local events.
Entries will open in the coming weeks for amateurs, with entry forms available from www.cowragolfclub.com.au or from the Golf Club.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
