Cowra residents don't need to wait until Saturday to vote.
Yan pre-poll vote on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week at St Peter's Prebysterian Church in Macquarie Street.
Cowra is one of seven pre-poll locations operating throughout the Cootamundra electorate with residents living in Cootamundra, Junee, Narrandera, Temora and West Wyalong also able to vote before Saturday
The opening hours of all pre-poll locations are:
Wednesday, 22 March - 8.30am to 5.30pm.
Thursday, 23 March - 8.30am to 8pm.
Friday, 24 March - 8.30am to 6pm.
Ballots for the seat of Cootamundra will appear as follows:
Robert Young, Independent
Steph Cooke, The Nationals
Chris Dahlitz, Labor
Chris O'Rourke, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption
Jake Cullen, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers
Brian Fisher, Independent
Jeffrey Passlow, The Greens
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
