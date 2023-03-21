The Cowra community and district has been waiting for more than 20 years for a heated pool to be installed while centres much smaller in the central west enjoy the benefits of warm water all year round.
With just days to go before the State election long term Cowra resident Carole Doyle has asked the incoming government to provide funding for a heated pool as part of the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
"The need for a heated pool is evident but campaigning has been to no avail," Mrs Doyle said.
A heated pool, the former Cowra nurse said, would greatly improve treatment and lifestyle of Cowra residents recovering from orthopaedic surgery, suffering arthritis, Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis.
"Many sufferers from these debilitating diseases and have to journey to the much smaller centre of Blayney which does have a heated pool open all year round," Mrs Doyle said.
"Cowra is a major sporting hub with a lot of our sports stars reaching the world stage.
"A heated pool would hep them recover from sporting injuries and improve their fitness," she added.
