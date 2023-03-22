During March/April the Cowra Regional Art Gallery is presenting several exciting and significant exhibitions. Until March 19 the Gallery is hosting a touring exhibition of ceramic works by 22 Australian ceramic artists called SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022. From March 26 to April 30, Red Heart of Australia, showcasing paintings of national importance created by Aboriginal artists from across Central Australia will feature. The other exhibition in March/April is Utopia Batiks: Textile Artworks from the Utopia Collection Bequest. The collection is an archive of assembled pieces by some of Australia's most prominent artists of the Eastern Anmatyerre and Alyawarre people.