Exciting and significant exhibitions
Until April 30
During March/April the Cowra Regional Art Gallery is presenting several exciting and significant exhibitions. Until March 19 the Gallery is hosting a touring exhibition of ceramic works by 22 Australian ceramic artists called SIXTY: The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th Anniversary 1962-2022. From March 26 to April 30, Red Heart of Australia, showcasing paintings of national importance created by Aboriginal artists from across Central Australia will feature. The other exhibition in March/April is Utopia Batiks: Textile Artworks from the Utopia Collection Bequest. The collection is an archive of assembled pieces by some of Australia's most prominent artists of the Eastern Anmatyerre and Alyawarre people.
End of Season BBQ
April 2
The end of the summer swimming season is fast approaching and the Cowra Aquatic Centre would like to give back to the community to say thank you for the support they have received through another difficult season. Join their staff as they farewell the 2022/23 season. They will be cooking from 10am -1pm.
Free Easter Breakfast
April 8
Cowra Art Group are hosting thier first Free Breakfast in the Park. This event will take place at the River Park Playground (next to the pool) from 7:30am through to 10am.BBQ breakfast will be on offer with lovely options available. There will be face painting for the kids, prizes for best dressed table and best Easter Headwear along with live music and guest appearance from The Easter Bunny.
Catherine Britt's Bush Pubs Tour
April 9
Multi Award winning & top selling country artist, Catherine Britt, is bringing music to the bush & the outback with a special one off show at the Gooloogong Hotel. The performance is set to begin from 4pm. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.
Canowindra Balloon Challenge
Wednesday, April 12 to Sunday, April 16
The action is at either end of the day with balloons flying at sunrise and in the last hour before sunset over a six day period at the beginning of April. Don't miss the signature event - the Cabonne Community Glow and night markets.
Songwriters Concert
April 14
Melbourne's Bruce Watson will join forces with Nerida Cuddy for a rich night of original music. Known for the strength of their humour as well as the depth of their insight, these two performers have a wealth of experience to share. The concert will run 7.30pm to 10pm in the event space behind Perennialle Plants. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased from Humanitix.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.