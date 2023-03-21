Visiting teams take part in charity day

We held a wonderful Charity Event for St Patrick's Day with 42 players turned out in green to raise money for Western Care Lodge.
$680 dollars was raised on the day, a great effort.
Teams from Orange Ex-services Club and Canowindra joined our local bowlers.
Winners on the day were N Wass, S Wynn and P Wilson with B Brown vs Toss and J Day runners up.
For some fun we had a cross rink drawing competition with six winners crowned amid much confusion and laughter.
Queen of the Green was fought out between Dawn Dye and Sharon Bohanna with Dawn coming out on top in a tight game.
Princess of the Green between Kathy Nelson and Kerrin Fisher with Kathy victorious.
Thursday will see Dawn play Leila in Queen and Kathy to play Mim Schroder in Princess.
A very special meeting will be held on 18th April at 1.30pm to discuss and vote on unification.
All the appropriate documents are available via email or hard copies are available from the bowls office. Please read the paperwork and be very well informed for this big decision.
Check the boards for changed dates for Handicap Pairs and Singles. Singles will commence on 4th April and the Pairs on 27th April.
Until next time good bowling and see you on the green.
