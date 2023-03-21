Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Visiting teams take part in charity day

Updated March 22 2023 - 8:59am, first published March 21 2023 - 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We held a wonderful Charity Event for St Patrick's Day with 42 players turned out in green to raise money for Western Care Lodge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.