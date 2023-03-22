Cowra residents will be heading to polling places this Saturday, March 25 to lodge their vote in the NSW State Government election with seven candidates to choose from.
The seat of Cootamundra, which Cowra is part of, is held by The Nationals candidate Steph Cooke by a considerable margin.
Ms Cooke was first elected member for Cootamundra in 2017 and at the 2019 election took the seat with 63.66 per cent of the first preference vote with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate next best with 15.7 per cent of the vote.
Just Seven pre-poll locations will operate throughout the Cootamundra electorate with residents living, or visiting Cootamundra, Junee, Narrandera, Temora and West Wyalong able to lodge their votes before Saturday.
In Cowra you can pre-poll vote at St Peter's Presbyterian Church in Macquarie Street on Thursday, March 23 between 8.30am and 8pm and on Friday, March 24 between 8.30am and 6pm. Polling places across the region will be open from 8.30am on Saturday for election day.
On Saturday Cowra residents can vote at the Cowra Public School, Mulyan Public School or the Cowra Tennis Club.
The seven candidates for the seat of Cootamundra are: Robert Young, Independent, Steph Cooke, The Nationals, Chris Dahlitz, Labor, Chris O'Rourke, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment/Corruption, Jake Cullen, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, Brian Fisher, Independent and Jeffrey Passlow, The Greens.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.