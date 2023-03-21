Holmwood students in 'Harmony' with their parents and friends

Holmwood students and their parents and friends enjoyed the school's annual Harmony Day Feast on Tuesday, March 21.
Students prepared food from Indonesia as Indonesia is the focus country of the Cowra Festival of International Understanding in 2023.
On the menu was Sate Ayam (chicken Satay), Bakso (an Indonesian street food) and Es Kuwut an amazing coconut and citrus drink from Bali.
Parents and community members visited to the school to celebrate together the wonderful differences that other cultures bring to the Australian culture and to experience new foods.
All week students have been learning about other cultures and their celebrations, and also leaning about what Harmony Day means for modern Australians.
The students researched the different costumes and foods from our neighbouring countries and beyond.
The students enjoyed celebrating the amazing diversity that we experience as Australians and understand it is our differences that make us such an amazing country.
The students and families at Holmwood have definitely shown that "We all belong" this Harmony Day and every day.
