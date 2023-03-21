Firefighters from Cowra competed in the Metro North Regional Firefighting Championships on the weekend in Swansea.
The team from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 270 Cowra, was the first full team from Cowra to compete since the Championships' inception in 1932.
The crew included Captain, Stephen Overman, Deputy Captain, Adam Williams, Acting Deputy Captain, Zac Jones and fire fighter, Anthony Benton.
The weather stayed hot and humid for both days with the competition just as heated according to a post from the squad's Facebook page.
"We placed 12th out of 20 competitors which for a brand-new team who has never competed is really good," Captain Overman said.
"I'm really proud of the team and their placing, plus the fact three members of the team hold rank.
"Some of the teams we were against have been competing together in the Championships for over a decade, so our placing was really good.
"Elements we competed in included putting water in and out of a truck, ladder climbing and putting standpipes into fire hydrants."
Winners of the competition were Fire and Rescue NSW Station 505 Wyong and coming in a close second was Kootingal Moonbi RFS.
Cowra didn't leave the competition empty handed though, bringing home the Directors Award for Discipline and Groundsmanship.
Steve Overman was also elected a committee member of the Firefighters' Championship Association which consists of 12 members.
According to Facebook "The team has taken away a wealth of knowledge from the failures and wins in the competition."
Captain Overman said "we are now looking forward to attending the road crash rescue competition at Coffs Harbour in May and another Firefighter Championship at Cootamundra in August, with possibly a second team.
"We are also looking for team sponsors to help us compete as we do this off our own backs and are not paid to compete or funded by Fire and Rescue NSW.
"Sponsors would be major and minor and we would help that business or group with advertisements on our training equipment and uniforms and they would also be mentioned in our announcements and correspondence." He said.
Looking even further ahead Captain Overman said the Cowra crew may even look to compete at the Australia-Asia Championships which have been disrupted over recent years by COVID-19.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
