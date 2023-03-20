Richard Oliver returned as Cowra Probus Club president

Cowra Men's Probus Club held their annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 7 where president Richard Oliver presented his report.
In his report he mentioned the induction of new members throughout the year and loss of other members.
The club combined with the Cowra Senior Citizens Club to introduce indoor bowls at the Masonic Hall with thanks to Geoff Baker and the Masonic Lodge.
Meetings remained very interesting with all the guest speakers and members, with the man behind the badge, that we had during the year with a special thanks to Allan Vorias for organising these speakers.
Allan was again thanked for his super organisational skills in preparing and running the tour to the Victorian Coast and his mystery tours.
Richard then thanked the members for their commitment to the club and especially his executive of Allan Vorias as secretary and Phillip Cottam as treasurer.
The results for the executive election were Richard Oliver president; vice president Doug Beer; Allan Vorias secretary and; Phillip Cottam treasurer.
The tour director is Allan Vorias, publicity officer is Mike Bonnor, social/programme director is Geoff Baker and the management committee are Roy Cox, Jim Marden, Robert McKay and Tony Smith
After the annual general meeting the guest speaker for the day was introduced to the club.
The speaker was John Poole who is involved in the Cowra History Group.
His talk was about the group's activities in preserving the history of Cowra but more particularly the massive job of collating and referencing of the Pardy Collection.
Residents of Cowra knew the Pardy Studios in the main street of town and for almost his whole lifetime Mr Pardy kept copies of all his photos starting with the old glass negatives and progressing to fairly modern.
For about 60 years he kept hand written entries of photos he had taken.
If you are an older resident of Cowra there is a fair chance that you may have been photographed by Mr Pardy.
His collection has been referenced and is in safe storage at the Cowra Library and there are History Group members who will be able to assist anybody interested in looking up their past in Cowra.
President Richard Oliver then presented John with a memento of his visit.
