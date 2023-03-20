A focus on Indonesia for Cowra Evening CWA meeting

Once again Cowra Evening CWA Branch hosted a special dinner at Cowra Services Club as part of the Festival of International Understanding.
Branch members were joined by many guests, including spouses and friends, some Cowra Councillors, members from other local CWA branches, two of the Festival Youth Ambassadors and their families and a number of Cowra Lions Club members.
A very tasty traditional Indonesian dish of beef rendang and rice was served.
First a zoom presentation about Indonesia, by Di Robinson and Elizabeth McLean from the NSW Chapter of the Australia-Indonesia Business Council was viewed.
This featured a major problem of plastic waste, specifically from the lids of plastic water bottles.
Clean drinking water doesn't come from taps in Indonesia, so people drink water from plastic bottles.
About 450,000 waste pickers live near landfills and collect over 75 billion bottle lids each year.
Elizabeth gave details of a project she has developed with some families she met while living in Djakarta some years ago, to help recycle some of the plastic waste.
Using local traditional weaving knowledge gave her the idea to make baskets for bicycles from the bottle tops.
It takes 580 bottle tops to make one sturdy basket, using a special machine to extrude the plastic and another to shred it into thin strips for weaving.
The enterprise is very small so far but sets a great example of tackling plastic pollution and improves the standard of living for the waste pickers involved.
Ros Ryan introduced the two Youth Ambassadors present, Alyvia Slade representing the Cowra Youth Council and Callie Bridges representing Cowra Ballet School.
Both girls are currently in Year 11 at Cowra schools and talked about their lives, as well as the charities they had chosen to direct their fundraising to.
Alyvia was supporting the Pretty Foundation, which targets eating disorders in very young children, while Callie was supporting the Cowra Cancer Action Group.
Chair of the Festival Committee, Councillor Ruth Fagan congratulated both girls and President Kaye Kilby presented them with a gift of appreciation.
Six of the members who had earlier visited the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra all wore the lovely shawls they were gifted by the Indonesian Ladies Association.
