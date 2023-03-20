Cowra has sizzled through one of its hottest March days on record.
According to Weatherzone, the mercury hit a high of 39.6 degrees at around 3pm on Sunday afternoon, beating the previous record set at the airport (39.5 in 2004).
Temperatures for March 2023 continue to be above the long term average of 29.0, with the current average of 33.2 for this month on track to break a record.
There will be some respite from the hot weather later this week, with the mercury forecast to drop to a high of 30 on Tuesday.
There's rain forecast on each day Tuesday to Saturday, with Thursday the most likely day to bring the most rain - a 90 per cent chance of up to 20 millimetres.
The maximum temperature is not expected to hit more than 30 for the rest of the week, while over night temperatures are expected to remain in the mid teens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.