Cowra Guardian
Men's bowls helps out Cowra's Community Chest

By Bob Morgan
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:53pm, first published March 20 2023 - 3:35pm
Bob Morgan presenting funds to Robert Mackay (Cowra Community Chest). Photo supplied

In A Grade Pairs a the Cowra Bowling Club on Tuesday, March 14 Dorcas Presnell and Greg Nicholls had a good victory over Geoff Knight and Marc Eisenhauer.

