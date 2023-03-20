Men's bowls helps out Cowra's Community Chest

In A Grade Pairs a the Cowra Bowling Club on Tuesday, March 14 Dorcas Presnell and Greg Nicholls had a good victory over Geoff Knight and Marc Eisenhauer.
Wednesday 15 March
Kak Smith (substituting for Jim McNaught) and John Bischof also had a good win over Mick Beath and John Pickard.
We also had 14 social bowlers play a couple of games.
On behalf of the Cowra Men's Bowling Club, I was very pleased to present a donation of $600 to Robert Mackay, Treasurer of the Cowra Community Chest. The money was the result of penalties donated weekly by the bowlers of wrong bias bowls (bowls delivered on the incorrect plane).
Saturday 18 March
We had 2 A Grade Pairs matches; Mike Baldwin and Shane Egan had a close victory over Les Houghton and Noel Hubber while Peter Lesueur and Joe Burgin had a good win over Chris Pearce and Dave Bohanna.
We again had 14 social bowlers.
Sunday 19 March
The Grade 5 Pennants team had a great and extremely close win over Parkes Railway 52 shots to 46. They are playing at home this Sunday in the final game of the home and away series.
The Grade 7 Pennants team had a very disappointing loss to the Forbes team 65 to 42, but we look forward to redeeming ourselves against Canowindra on Sunday and staying on top of the table, at Canowindra.
Upcoming Events
Semi-finals of the A Grade Pairs on Saturday will feature the following matches.
Dorcas Presnell and Greg Nicholls against Mike Baldwin and Shane Egan.
Jim McNaught and John Bischof against Peter Lesueur and Joe Burgin.
Entries to the upcoming Presidents Cup and C Grade Singles close on Friday 24 March.
Good bowling everyone.
