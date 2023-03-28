Fined $400 for possessing cannabis

Kyle Butcher failed to appear to answer a charge of possessing a prohibited drug when his matter was called at Cowra Local Court on March 16.
Butcher was charged with possessing 1.1 grams of Cannabis.
In his absence, magistrate Peter Bugden fined him $400.
According to police documents presented to the court, 42-year-old Butcher of Baronga Street was charged after a police search abut 4.10am on January 13.
The documents revealed Butcher was stopped and searched after he was seen walking with "a well known convicted drug offender".
When questioned "the accused admitted to being a regular user of cannabis," it was stated in the police documents.
"Due to the time of night, his association with convicted drug offenders and his self confessed use of drugs police conducted a search," it was revealed in the police documents.
Butcher was charged after the search uncovered a small plastic bag containing cannabis.
