Cowra man fails to appear to answer cannabis charge

March 29 2023 - 9:00am
Fined $400 for possessing cannabis
Kyle Butcher failed to appear to answer a charge of possessing a prohibited drug when his matter was called at Cowra Local Court on March 16.

