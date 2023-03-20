Cowra man Dennis (DJ) Doolan appears via AVL from Long Bay to answer charges

Dennis Doolan appeared via audio visual link from Long Bay Jail to answer 19 charges in Cowra Local Court on March 16.
Seven charges against Doolan were withdrawn, 11 were adjourned until May 17 and he plead guilty to a charge of stalk intimidate which was dealt with on the day by magistrate Peter Bugden.
Doolan, 39, faces a further two charges of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, take and drive conveyance without consent, three counts of aggravated break and enter in company, acquire unregistered firearm, possess shortened firearm, acquire ammunition for firearm without a licence, use supply stolen firearm of firearm part and, break and enter house.
A further two charges of being carried in conveyance taken without consent of the owner, dishonestly obtain property by deception, damage property by fire and three of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company were withdrawn.
Sentencing Doolan Mr Bugden noted his criminal record ran for 58 pages.
A set of amended facts were presented to the court in relation to the stalk/intimidate charge which Mr Budgen said was committed while Doolan was on parole.
According to the facts, about 11pm on March 26 last year Doolan went to a home in Jindalee Circuit Cowra where he questioned the occupant of a home over why they had contacted the police after a relative of his had damaged the victim's vehicle.
Standing on the victim's front verenda Doolan said to the victim "that's a dog act".
Police documents revealed Doolan also said "turn the front light off, I'm on the run".
"The accused spoke to the victim in a low and serious voice that intimidated the victim," police documents revealed.
Police said the victim replied to Doolan "look at my car (your relative) came round here, booted my front door and then booted my car" to which Doolan replied: "I can see it, I can see it, but what did you ring the police for, you shouldn't have done that. That's a bad move".
As Doolan walked from the scene the police facts revealed the victim heard him say "You're going to cop it".
Mr Bugden placed Doolan on a 12 month Community Correction order noting, it is likely he will serve the order in custody.
"He'll be in custody for some period of time. It might well be he serves the whole thing while in custody," Mr Bugden said.
