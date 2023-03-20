Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Court deals with first of a string of charges against Dennis Doolan

Updated March 21 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra man Dennis (DJ) Doolan appears via AVL from Long Bay to answer charges

Dennis Doolan appeared via audio visual link from Long Bay Jail to answer 19 charges in Cowra Local Court on March 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.