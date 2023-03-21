Parole board may still deal with Cowra offender

Magistrate Peter Bugden told Aaron Newton he may face further consequences from the NSW Parole Board after he was fined for drug possession in Cowra Local Court on March 16.
Newton, 37, was charged with possessing 0.4 grams of the drug Ice on January 29 this year.
"The offence occurred while on parole," Mr Bugden noted during sentencing.
"That increases the seriousness of the matter. The Parole Board will still look at this," Mr Bugden said.
Newton, of Taragala Street Cowra, was charged when, about 12.45am on January 29 police observed a vehicle with a number of well known convicted drug offenders on board parked near the entrance to William Lane.
Police documents revealed when police questioned the occupants one had replied "Aaron is just around there paying back a debt".
"Moments later the accused walked out of the laneway and was immediately startled by police," documents read.
Police said they searched Newton and found a plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance.
