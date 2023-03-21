Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Cowra man charged with drug offence may still face parole board

March 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parole board may still deal with Cowra offender

Magistrate Peter Bugden told Aaron Newton he may face further consequences from the NSW Parole Board after he was fined for drug possession in Cowra Local Court on March 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.