Community corrections order for offence

A Cowra man plead guilty to dishonestly obtaining property when he came before Cowra Local Court to answer the charge.
Troy Williams, 42, of Hood Street was convicted and sentenced to a community corrections order for 12 months.
According to police documents tendered in court, on the evening of Friday, December 23, 2022 the victim parked their car in the parking lot behind a Cowra hotel leaving their keys and wallet in the driver's foot well before going into the hotel.
When the victim left the hotel in the early hours of December 24 they noticed the car was gone.
With the help of the publican, the victim searched the town for the car, unsuccessfully before going home.
After taking the victim home at 4am, the publican returned to the hotel and noticed the victim's car back in the car park.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed at 7:30 on Saturday, December 24 Williams went to a store in Cowra and attempted to buy two bottles of flavoured milk and a packet of cigarettes using the victim's debit card.
Police said payment was declined and Williams left the store.
Later that morning, an individual who shared the joint account with the victim went to the store and was able to identify Williams in the CCTV footage before reporting the incident to police.
Later that day, about 3:40pm, the police saw Williams riding a bike on Mulyan Street and stopped him to question him about the offence.
Police said Williams admitted to being in the store, but denied he was using the victim's card.
