Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Jail next step, Cowra offender warned

March 30 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breaches will result in jail sentence - Cowra offender warned
Breaches will result in jail sentence - Cowra offender warned

Rodney Doolan had already breached conditions of apprehended violence orders before he was charged with a further offence on May 18 last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.