Breaches will result in jail sentence - Cowra offender warned

Rodney Doolan had already breached conditions of apprehended violence orders before he was charged with a further offence on May 18 last year.
When he appeared in Cowra Local Court on March 16 to answer the latest charge Doolan was warned "if there are any other breaches a jail sentence is the only option".
"If you come before me next week I'd have to impose a jail sentence," Magistrate Peter Bugden warned 39 . year-old Doolan of Back Street.
Doolan had plead guilty to the latest offence and was placed on a two year Community Corrections Order.
Police documents revealed Doolan was charged after police attended an address in Cowra in relation to an assault matter.
Doolan, the facts revealed, had been at the address in breach of earlier orders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.